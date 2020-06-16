Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a videoconference with the heads of all the states and Union Territories on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the escalating coronavirus crisis in the country. India is now the world’s fourth worst-affected nation with over 3.4 lakh cases and 9,900 deaths.

The Prime Minister’s Office had tweeted a schedule of his meetings last week. At 3 pm on Tuesday, Modi will speak to the chief ministers of 21 states and union territories including Punjab, Assam, Kerala and Jharkhand. Wednesday, June 17, will be reserved for talks with 15 most-affected states in the country.

PM @narendramodi will interact with state Chief Ministers on the 16th and 17th. pic.twitter.com/RWGeanxgHd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 12, 2020

Tuesday’s videoconference with be the prime minister’s sixth meeting with the chief ministers on the worsening health crisis. The last meeting was on May 12.

The coronavirus situation in India’s huge population centres like Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is especially worrisome. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi government and announced measures like increased testing and provision of railway coaches to bring the Capital’s outbreak under control. He also chaired an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the situation in Delhi. The national Capital has reported more than 42,000 cases and 1,400 deaths so far.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, has reported more than 1 lakh cases so far. On Monday, the state recorded 2,786 new cases and 178 deaths. The total number of cases in the state rose to 1,10,744 and the toll reached 4,128. Mumbai alone has over 59,000 cases.

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, announced “maximised restrictions” in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur on Monday as cases rose to 46,504 and the toll reached 479.

On Tuesday, India reported 10,667 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths, taking the nation’s tally to 3,43,091 and the toll to 9,900. Across the nation, 1,80,012 people have recovered so far.

