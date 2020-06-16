Coronavirus: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised after fever, breathing trouble
PM Narendra Modi will hold a video call with states today to discuss the surge in infections.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised on Tuesday after he developed a fever and breathing problems.
India on Tuesday reported 10,667 new cases and 380 deaths, taking the nation’s tally to 3,43,091. The overall toll stands at 9,900.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with the heads of 21 states and union territories at 3 pm on Tuesday as cases in India continue to rise. This will be part of this two-day consultation with the states. On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired an all-party meeting.
Meanwhile, United States’ drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, on Monday revoked the authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The FDA said the drugs, which were promoted by US President Donald Trump, are “unlikely to be effective”.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 80.14 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.36 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
10.34 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets a BBC report claiming that Gujarat has the highest coronavirus mortality rate in India.
10.30 am: The World Health Organization says that the number of new coronavirus cases is growing faster than ever, with more than one lakh infections being reported globally each day.
10.26 am: The Surya Hotel in Delhi’s New Friends Colony will be attached to the Holy Family Hospital in the area to treat coronavirus patients, ANI reports.
10.24 am: United States President Donald Trump on Monday stood by his support of hydroxychloroquine, saying that other countries provided “great reports” on the effectiveness of the anti-malarial drug for treating coronavirus, and only American agencies have failed to grasp its benefit.
10.23 am: The United States hands over 100 ventilators to India.
10.18 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wishes Satyendar Jain a speedy recovery. “You have been serving the people 24x7 without caring about your own health,” he tweets. “Take care of yourself and get well soon.”
10.15 am: Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district reported its first coronavirus death on Monday, according to PTI. The district has reported 49 cases so far.
10.10 am: Congress President Sonia Gandhi asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rollback hike in fuel prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
9.54 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweets that he has been hospitalised after developing a fever.
9.49 am: Nagaland reports two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to ANI.
9.25 am: India reports 10,667 new cases and 380 deaths, taking the nation’s tally to 3,43,091. The overall toll stands at 9,900.
9.13 am: China reports 27 fresh cases in Beijing, according to AFP.
9.11 am: Nagaland reports two new cases. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state is 179, says Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
8.12 am: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says people coming from Chennai and Delhi will have to undergo mandatory three-day institutional and 11-day home quarantine, reports NDTV.
8.04 am: Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar directs a survey of vacant buildings in Gurugram district so that they can be used as isolation wards, reports ANI. He says private laboratories should timely upload test reports and asks state officials to monitor it. He adds that it is necessary to enter the name and address of the person who gets tested while assuring that a person belonging to any state can get his sample tested in Gurugram.
8.01 am: The Ministry of Railways has said it had ferried 60 lakh migrants through “Shramik Special” trains since they were launched last month and that the average fare per passenger was Rs 600. At a press conference on Monday, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said that the government has run 4,450 trains so far. He added that the railways generated a revenue of around Rs 360 crore by running the special trains. “We managed to recover only 15% of cost of operations, 85% of the cost is being borne by the Centre,” Yadav said.
7.27 am: Mexico’s infections cross 150,000. The country’s toll is now over 17,500, reports Reuters.
7.26 am: Four new cases in Mizoram, taking the state’s tally to 121.
7.19 am: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network have postponed the Oscars by two months. The 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021. The Board of Governors has also extended the eligibility date.
“Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint statement.
7.12 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with the heads of 21 states and union territories at 3 pm today. This will be part of this two-day consultation with the states.
- India on Monday recorded 11,502 new cases and 325 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases has crossed 3.32 lakh and the toll is 9,520.
- United States’ drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, on Monday revoked the emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The FDA said the drugs, which were promoted by US President Donald Trump, are “unlikely to be effective”.
- Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday ordered CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of Delhi hospitals, as well as counselling for doctors and nurses. During an all-party meeting led by him earlier in the day, the Congress demanded Covid-19 testing for all citizens of Delhi. Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor promised that testing will be made available for all in the next few days.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami declared a complete lockdown in four districts – Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur – from June 19 to June 30, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said their governments had no plans to impose a new lockdown.
- Maharashtra reported an increase of 2,786 cases and 178 deaths in 24 hours on Monday. This is the state’s highest single-day rise in deaths so far. The total number of cases in the state is now 1,10,744, including 4,128 deaths. Tamil Nadu, which is the second most-affected state in India, has reported 46,504 cases and 479 deaths, while the national Capital’s tally rose to 42,829 and toll went up to 1,400.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday disowned a study that said India would reach its peak of coronavirus cases only by mid-November, claiming that it did not carry out the research. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research recommended the use of Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection assay (antigen detection test) for testing under certain conditions, in combination with the Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test.