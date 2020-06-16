An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed on Monday in a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley – one of the sites of conflict between the two nations – PTI reported.

This is the first such incident along the border with China in nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had lost their lives in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.



“During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties,” the Army said in a statement. “The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers.”

The Army added that there were casualties on the Chinese side as well, but the extent of it is not clear yet. Senior military officials of both the sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse the tension, it said.

China, however, accused India of crossing the border and attacking its troops, AFP reported. China’s Foreign Ministry has asked India not to take unilateral actions or stir up trouble, Reuters reported. “Indian troops on Monday seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes,” China’s The Global Times quoted the foreign minister as saying, according to ANI.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told AFP that Beijing has lodged “strong protests and solemn representations” to New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the ongoing standoff. Singh will also participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the chief ministers of all states to tackle the coronavirus situation in India.

The dispute

Border tensions between India and China heightened in May after Chinese troops clashed with the Indian Army at several points along the Line of Actual Control. India and China do not share a defined and demarcated border. Instead, there is the Line of Actual Control, which stretches t housands of kilometres from Ladakh all the way to Arunachal Pradesh.

The dispute between India and China centres around a strategic bridge being built near Daulat Beg Oldi, a military post south of the Karakoram Pass. China has reportedly asked India to stop building infrastructure even on its own side of the LAC. New Delhi, on the other hand, has asked Beijing to maintain the status quo on the border. In recent weeks, India and China have reportedly deployed additional troops along the LAC at North Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Earlier in May, there where reports of China pitching tents near river Galwan, which was also a flashpoint between New Delhi and Beijing during the Sino-Indian war of 1962. Both India and China had deployed additional security forces in the area amid heightened tensions.

Last week, the two countries agreed to peacefully resolve the border-standoff after high-level military talks. The meeting was held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.