WHO welcomed the trial results of dexamethasone that showed that the drug can be lifesaving for critically-ill patients.
India on Wednesday reported 10,968 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry. With this, the country’s tally is now 3,54,065 cases including 11,903 fatalities.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday welcomed the initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom that show dexamethasone can be lifesaving for critically-ill patients. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was the first treatment to have shown effect in reducing mortality in patients with Covid-19 who require oxygen or ventilator support.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his two-day video call with states and Union Territories. He will speak with the heads of the most-affected states in the country on Wednesday.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 81.53 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.41 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
10.49 am: Rajasthan reports 122 new cases and one death till 10.30 am today, ANI reports citing the state health department. With this, the state’s total count of cases reaches 13,338.
10.23 am: A 65-year-old man from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir dies, reports PTI. With this, the number of fatalities in the Union territory rises to 64.
10.14 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers today, reports ANI.
10.02 am: The total number of sample tested in India so far crosses 60 lakh, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,63,187 samples have been tested
9.44 am: United States reports 740 new deaths in last 24 hours, taking the toll to 116,854, reports AFP.
9.14 am: The Asian Infra Investment Bank approves loan worth $750 million to India for Covid-19, reports CNBC TV.
9.03 am: Nagaland reports two new cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 181, says Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
8.48 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today after her name was reportedly omitted from the list of speakers, reports NDTV.
8.43 am: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern orders the military to oversee the country’s borders, reports AFP.
8.31 am: Beijing reports 31 fresh cases, most from southwestern city of Fengtai.
8.30 am: The Mizoram government tested 821 samples of which 633 tested negative. The state has 121 cases.
8.29 am: Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne has accused China and Russia of spreading disinformation online that added to a climate of fear and division, reports AP
8.26 am: Beijing cancels 1,255 flights over virus fears, reports AFP.
8.25 am: The Punjab government says it has formed District Technical Committees, headed by civil surgeons, to define containment zones with large outbreaks and activities to be done in these areas, reports ANI.
8.18 am: The National Centre for Disease Control has asked house helps living in urban slums to take week-long break from work, reports Hindustan Times. “Any family member working as domestic help in neighbourhood should request exemption from service for a short period of two weeks so as to ensure that neither the employer nor employee acquires and spreads Covid-19,” reads the advisory. “If they are required to go to work, they should practice proper hand washing with soap and water at and after work.”
7.59 am: The second Air India flight takes off from Auckland airport carrying 217 stranded Indians from New Zealand.
7.53 am: The Delhi government is converting the Radha Soami Spiritual Centre in Chhatarpur into world’s largest temporary Covid-19 care facility with 10,000 beds, reports NDTV. South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra says the facility will function like 20 mini hospitals with 500 beds each.
The facility will have cardboard beds that need not be sanitised and are recyclable. “These beds need not be sanitised as the virus does not remain stable on cardboard for more than 24 hours; on metal, plastic and wood the virus can stay for up to five days,” Vikram Dhavan, director of Dhavan Box Sheet Containers Pvt Ltd, which is making and supplying the beds, tells NDTV.
The Chhatarpur centre is as large as 22 football fields, with preinstalled fans and CCTV cameras. “The facility was being used to shelter migrant workers until recently,” Vikas Sethi, secretary of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Bhati Mines, tells NDTV. “Its community kitchens are semi-industrial and can feed thousands of people at a time.
7.48 am: The toll in Bihar is now 39 after a 55-year-old man died on Tuesday, reports PTI. The state’s tally is now 6,810 with 148 fresh cases.
7.46 am: The United States, Canada and Mexico have agreed to keep their shared borders closed for non-essential travel till July 21, reports AP. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and extended in April and May. “This is a decision that will protect people on both sides of the border as we continue to fight Covid-19,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.
- India on Tuesday reported 10,667 new cases and 380 deaths, taking the country’s tally to 3,43,091. The overall toll stood at 9,900. India is currently the fourth-most affected country in the world.
- Tamil Nadu reported 49 deaths in a day, the highest so far, taking the toll in the state to 528. The total cases in the state breached the 48,000-mark after 1,515 new infections. However, Chief Minister K Palaniswami claimed that the overall fatalities in the state were low and that the recovery rate was high. Meanwhile, the count in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, rose to 1,13,445, including 5,537 deaths. Delhi’s tally rose to 44,688, including 1,837 deaths.
- Researchers in the United Kingdom have achieved a breakthrough with the discovery that the drug dexamethasone cuts the risk of death for coronavirus patients on ventilators by 33%. The drug also reduces deaths of patients on oxygen support by 20%, the researchers found. The discovery was made during a major trial to find a treatment for the coronavirus, that examines existing treatments.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there are signs of green shoots in the economy and that India’s fight to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is a fine example of cooperative federalism. He made the comments while speaking with the chief ministers and lieutenant governors of 21 states and Union Territories to discuss the situation in the country. Modi also said India’s death rate was among the lowest in the world.
- As many as 451 deaths of patients of the coronavirus in Mumbai have not been reported by the city’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a data reconciliation exercise by the Maharashtra government has shown. The BMC said that over the last week, it had reported another 57 of the 451 deaths in a “staggered manner”. This meant that the reporting of only 371 deaths, and not 451, is pending now, it claimed.
- Authorities in Chinese capital Beijing restricted travel, closed all sports and entertainment sites and ramped up testing after a city official warned that the coronavirus situation is “extremely severe”. Most of the cases were linked to the Xinfadi seafood supermarket in Beijing’s southern Fengtai district. The wholesale market was closed on June 13 after it was identified as being at the centre of a new cluster of cases.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 80.56 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.37 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.