Coronavirus: Manish Sisodia given charge of Delhi health ministry; WHO halts trial of malaria drug
The WHO chief said dexamethasone should be used under close medical supervision.
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was on Thursday given the additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Health Minister Satyendar Jain who tested positive.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization halted the trial of trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19. It added that the anti-malarial drug did not reduce the mortality rate. The WHO chief said dexamethasone should be used under close medical supervision. Initial clinical trial results from the United Kingdom that show dexamethasone can be lifesaving for critically-ill patients.
India reported 2,003 coronavirus deaths for the first time on Wednesday morning, taking the toll from the disease in the country to 11,903. India’s overall count reached 3,54,065, after 10,974 new cases were reported. Over 1.86 lakh people have recovered so far. India, however, is the world’s fourth-worst affected country by the virus.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 83.28 lakh people so far, and killed 4,48,474, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.05 am: Nagaland reports no fresh infection, according to ANI. The state tested 317 samples on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state stands at 193, of which 90 are active.
8.56 am: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Satyendar Jain who tested positive, reports News18.
8.50 am: The World Health Organization says it has decided to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment, reports AFP. It says the anti-malarial drug did not reduce the mortality rate.
8.46 am: China reports 28 new cases, including 24 in Beijing. This takes the total number of infections in the last few days to 161. No deaths were reported on Wednesday.
7.35 am: Florida reports over 2,600 new cases and Arizona records more than 1,800 fresh infections – the second highest daily increase.
7.33 am: Toll in Brazil climbs to 46,510. Nearly 1 million people have been infected with the disease in the country.
7.31 am: Kayapó chief Paulinho Payakan dies in Brazil, reports Reuters. He had led protest against Amazon dam in 1980s.
7.27 am: Jammu and Kashmir’s toll rises to 65 after two patients died on Wednesday, reports PTI. Both the patients were senior citizens from Shopian and Baramulla districts.
7.24 am: Mizoram reports 9 new cases. The state’s tally is now 130, including 129 active cases, reports ANI.
7.22 am: WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says dexamethasone should only be used under close medical supervision.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- India reported over 2,000 deaths in day for the first time on Wednesday. With 2,003 deaths, the toll from the disease rose to 11,903. The huge increase in the number of deaths reportedly came after several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, took account of pending data. India’s overall coronavirus count reached 3,54,065 after 10,974 new cases were reported in 24 hours.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his second video conference with chief ministers of 15 most-affected states to discuss the coronavirus crisis. He said that India has been able to control the coronavirus because of its timely efforts and asked the chief ministers to make full use of their state’s existing testing capacity and also work to augment health infrastructure.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi and the party’s media panelist Akshay Marathe tested positive for the coronavirus. Testing rates in Delhi, meanwhile, were capped at Rs 2,400. From Thursday, tests will be carried out using the new rapid antigen methodology approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The test kits will be given to Delhi with priority.
- The Supreme Court ordered the Centre to issue directions regarding the quarantine protocol for doctors engaged in coronavirus fight and the salaries of healthcare workers by Thursday. The court was hearing a petition seeking separate residential facilities for doctors by acquiring hotels and guest houses close to the hospitals. The top court also pulled up the Delhi government for targeting doctors who have flagged the government’s shortcomings.
- In another case, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre in a public interest litigation seeking transfer of all funds from the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund to help the fight against the novel coronavirus.
- Airports in Beijing cancelled more than 1,200 flights amid fears over a new wave of coronavirus infections. Beijing recorded 31 new cases on Wednesday. The new cases have sparked concern because China had managed to largely control the outbreak.
- The global coronavirus tally reached 82,17,627, while the toll rose to 4,45,012, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 39.85 lakh people have recovered so far.