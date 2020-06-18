A ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has advised all residential complexes within its purview to set up emergency isolation facilities, and stock up on oxygen cylinders for coronavirus patients amid a surge in infections. The K West ward of Mumbai comprises Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara, Versova and parts of Juhu.

With 61,587 infections and 3,244 deaths, Mumbai has the most number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Of the state’s 1.16 lakh cases, more than 50% were in Mumbai as of Wednesday, according to NDTV.

The circular, issued by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwad Mote, has been forwarded to residents’ associations on WhatsApp and is being handed to societies during visits by BMC officials, according to the Mid-day.

In the 11-point advisory, buildings have been asked to set up “isolation facilities wherever possible” and “have oxygen cylinders within the society premises in case of emergencies”. Mote said this will help societies to be “two steps ahead in case of an emergency”.“BMC will encourage the use of oxygen cylinders so that it is readily available in emergencies,” he told the Mid-day.

Meanwhile, K West Ward committee member Yogiraj Dabhadkar told Scroll.in that the advisory is only for those residential complexes that are big enough to create such facilities. “Our suggestion is to create a temporary tent in one of the parking spaces, or use the society office as an emergency room with an oxygen cylinder,” he said. “Many people have died because they could not get oxygen in time, so if societies can provide this, it could save lives.”

Yes kindly adhere to all advisories — Ward KW BMC (@mybmcwardKW) June 18, 2020

The advisory comes at a time the increase in cases has overwhelmed Mumbai’s healthcare infrastructure. There have been reports on a few of the city’s Covid-19 centres – including private ones – running out of beds and intensive care units for serious cases or lack the required healthcare staff. News reports have repeatedly highlighted how the city has “run out of beds” for Covid-19 patients in need of critical care. In some densely populated wards, the wait for a Covid-19 bed for critical patients is as long as three days.

The public notice also advised senior citizens and children below 15 years to stay indoors, while people with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer have been asked to be more careful. “[Every] society shall monitor each and every person coming inside the premises and check with the help of Oximeter and thermal detector through private security of the building,” it added

“All members are requested to ensure proper behaviour with those who are found to be COVID-19 positive within the premises and are home quarantined,” the notice said. “Humble request — do not discriminate and humiliate Covid-19 positive people.”

Several residential complexes in Mumbai have turned common facilities such as spas, club houses and gymnasiums into temporary isolation facilities in recent days, according to The Times of India. The idea is to provide residents who return from other states a place to self-quarantine without having to come in contact with others.

