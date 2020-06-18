The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday revoked the order detaining Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar under the Public Safety Act, IANS reported. On Wednesday, the administration had freed National Conference leader and former minister Ali Mohammad Sagar, after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court set aside his detention under the stringent Act.

Some reports said the administration has also released another National Conference leader, Hilal Lone, on Thursday.

Akhtar, Sagar and Lone had been in detention since August 5 last year, when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and imposed a curfew in the state. Under the Public Safety Act, a person may be detained without trial for three to six years.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was one of the leaders against whom the Public Safety Act was invoked. He was released on March 24. After his release, Abdullah had demanded the release of other Kashmiri politicians, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Abdullah’s release order came less than a week after the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to clarify on its intention to release him from detention.

The administration had released Abdullah’s father on March 13. Farooq Abdullah was detained at his residence in Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

Peoples Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti still remains in detention. On June 8, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea by Congress leader Saifuddin Soz’s wife, challenging his house arrest since August 5 last year.