Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar’s Zadibal area on Sunday, the police said. This is the second gunfight in the city in over a month.

Kashmir Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar told ANI that security forces had received information about the presence of suspected militants in the area. He added that the suspected militants had been trapped in a house. “Through our sources, we got to know of their [suspected militants’] identity and called their parents, who appealed to them to surrender. But they didn’t relent. Firing is on. Two of them are active since 2019. One was involved in attack on 2 BSF [Border Security Force] jawans last month.”

Mobile internet services in Srinagar have been snapped, according to the news agency. The gunfight was launched by a joint team of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

The police have also imposed restrictions on the movement of people in Srinagar, PTI reported.

On May 19, security forces had killed two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in a gunfight in Srinagar’s densely populated Nawakadal area. Several houses were damaged and two civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed.

Also read:

Another gunfight in Kulgam

A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Nehama village of southern Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, Greater Kashmir reported.

More details are awaited.