A soldier was killed on Monday after Pakistani troops allegedly shelled forward posts along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. “Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, causing critical injuries to Havildar Dipak Karki who later succumbed to his injuries,” Army Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

Anand said the firing began at 5.30 am on Monday. The Indian Army retaliated, but it was not certain whether there were any casualties on the other side, Anand said.

“Havildar Karki was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier,” Anand said. “The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.”

Firing in Poonch, Kathua

The Pakistan Army also targeted forward areas and posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch and along the International Border in Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, said the army. The attacks were met with fierce retaliation from the Indian side.

“At about 0330 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishnagati Sector in Poonch district,” an Army spokesperson said.

Pakistani Rangers also engaged in heavy firing on forward posts and villages in the Karol Matrai area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district along the International Border, the spokesperson added. He said that the firing began around 1 am, and the exchange between the Indian and Pakistani troops continued till 3.50 am.

Over 2,700 cases of ceasefire violations have been reported on the Jammu and Kashmir borders this year till June 10. Dipak Karki is the fourth Army man to be killed in firing between Indian and Pakistani troops this month. Two soldiers lost their lives in Pakistani firing in Rajouri district on June 4 and June 10, while another soldier died during cross-border firing in Poonch on June 14.