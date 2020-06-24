Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for the coronavirus in May, died at a hospital in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata, PTI reported. He was 60.

Ghosh was a three-time MLA from the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district. He was admitted to hospital after he tested positive for the infection last month.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences. “Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, three-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today,” she tweeted. “Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people and party. He contributed much through his social work.”

Banerjee added that Ghosh’s absence will be difficult to fill. “On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers,” the chief minister said.

Ghosh, a resident of Harish Chatterjee Street, was also Banerjee’s neighbour, according to The Indian Express.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar mourned his death and offered condolences to his family. “Sad at the demise of three-time Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh,” he tweeted. “He was an experienced leader with promising prospects in times to come. Pray almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul. Heartfelt Condolences to his wife, two daughters, friends and well wishers.”

West Bengal has so far recorded 14,728 coronavirus cases and 580 deaths, according to the figures from the health ministry on Wednesday morning.

