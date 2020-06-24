Coronavirus: India reports record 15,968 cases in a day, tally crosses 4.56 lakh
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that countries are acting in isolation and not uniting to fight the coronavirus.
India on Wednesday recorded 15,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 4,56,183, according to the Union health ministry’s update. The toll rose to 14,476 with 465 new deaths.
Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda Shripad Naik said he will look into the report sent by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved and then make a decision on the medicine that the company is claiming to be a cure for the coronavirus.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that countries are acting in isolation and not uniting to fight the coronavirus. He warned that the go-it-alone policy will not defeat the disease.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 92 lakh people and claimed 4,77,584 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 46 lakh people across the world have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.14 am: The Child Welfare Committee in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city had repeatedly warned the authorities of overcrowding in the shelter home where 57 girls tested positive for the coronavirus, The Indian Express reports. “We have regularly been raising the issue of overcrowding at the shelter home in Kanpur with the director of the Women Welfare Department and the district probation officer,” Kanpur Child Welfare Committee member Rajendra Kumar told the newspaper. The last time we raised the issue was on June 11 after an inspection.”
11.08 am: Odisha records 282 new cases on Wednesday, ANI reports. The state’s tally rises to 5,752.
11.04 am: The Union health ministry says 10,495 patients recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
10.57 am: Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who tested positive the coronavirus, on Tuesday issued an apology for hosting an exhibition tournament and admitted that he and the organisers “were wrong” to go ahead with the event despite coronavirus risks.
10.47 am: Australia reports first coronavirus death in more than a month on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The patient was in his 80s.
10.33 am: Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ayurveda Shripad Naik says the government will look into the report sent by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved and then make a decision on the medicine that the company is claiming to be a cure for the coronavirus, ANI reports.
10.26 am: Yoga guru Ramdev tells India Today his company Patanjali Ayurved is not making false claims about the medicine that it is advertising as a cure for the coronavirus. “We have taken all permissions right from the production of the drug to its clinical trials,” he says. “We have sent all related information to the Ayush Ministry today [Wednesday], they will receive it soon. We have presented all details even to the media. We have not violated any laws.”
10.22 am: The United Nations on Tuesday honoured Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja for her efforts to combat the coronavirus. During a virtual seminar to mark Public Service Day, she also elaborated on Kerala’s highly-appreciated strategy to contain the outbreak.
10.16 am: Over 200 stranded citizens arrive in India from Australia.
10.11 am: Boats resume in Varansi after nearly three months, ANI reports.
10.09 am: The residents in Punjab’s Ludhiana city crowd a vegetable market.
9.56 am: Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who tested positive for the coronavirus last month, dies. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweets her condolences.
9.50 am: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that “Bengaluru will become another Brazil” if harsher restrictions are not implemented to contain the coronavirus. In a series of tweets, he urged the state government to impose a 20-day lockdown in the city.
9.45 am: The United Nations, in a report released on Tuesday, said more than 100 million children in South Asia could slip into poverty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. “While they [the children] may be less susceptible to the virus itself, children are being profoundly affected by the fallout, including the economic and social consequences of the lockdown,” the report said.
9.41 am: At least 12 trainee sailors at the Indian Navy’s Lonavala-based INS Shivaji station have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, PTI reports.
9.38 am: Indian Council of Medical Research says it has tested over 73 lakh samples so far.
9.15 am: India’s coronavirus tally rises to 4,56,183. The toll reaches 14,476. The country reports 15,968 new cases and 465 deaths in 24 hours.
9.09 am: Germany reports 587 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The country’s tally rises to 1,91,449 and the toll reaches 8,914.
9.04 am: Assam reported a record 203 new cases on Tuesday. The state’s overall count rose to 6,056.
8.59 am: South Africa’s top epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim says the “worst of the coronavirus pandemic” is yet to arrive in the counrty, PTI reports. The country has so far recorded over 1 lakh cases and 2,102 deaths.
8.54 am: The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that countries are acting in isolation and not uniting to fight the coronavirus. He warned that the go-it-alone policy will not defeat the disease.
8.50 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Wednesday chair an all-party meeting on the coronavirus crisis, ANI reports.
8.14 am: The US’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says he is hopeful of a vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, reports AP. He adds that he is concerned about the recent surge in coronavirus cases.”We’ve been hit badly,” he says. “The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges.”
7.43 am:
Brazil recorded 39,436 new coronavirus cases and 1,374 deaths on Tuesday, Reuters reports. The country has so far recorded more than 11 lakh cases and 52,645 deaths.
7.41 am: The residents of Delhi are seen outside the Azadpur fruit and vegetable market to buy essentials.
7.38 am: The toll in Latin America and the Caribbean crosses 1 lakh, AFP reports.
7.37 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- Delhi recorded 3,947 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths. The national Capital now has 66,602 cases and the toll has risen to 2,301. Meanwhile, 2,516 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu, taking the state’s count to 64,603. In Maharashtra, India’s worst affected state, the total rose to 1,39,010 and the toll to 6,531 on Tuesday.
- Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Indian pilgrims will not go to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage this year amid risks over the spreading coronavirus. His comment came a day after Saudi Arabia announced that it would only allow people living in the kingdom to take part in the pilgrimage.
- One of the traditional servitors at the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. This came a day after the Supreme Court had directed that only those who test negative would be allowed to pull the chariots and participate in the rituals.
- Congress President Sonia Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi pointed to what she described as “grave deficiencies” in India’s health infrastructure that were exposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
- The Arvind Kejriwal government issued new Standard Operating Procedures for management of coronavirus patients in Delhi. There are separate guidelines for people who test positive through a rapid testing process, whose results are available in around 30 minutes, and the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction – or RT-PCR test – which takes 24 to 48 hours to provide results.
- The Ministry of AYUSH asked Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising some preparations that the company claims can cure the coronavirus, according to a government press release. The ministry said that it does not know the facts related to the claim and details of the studies carried out to test the preparations. Yoga guru Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Ayurved, had made the announcements at a media interaction in Haridwar earlier in the day.