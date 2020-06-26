The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused the Congress of having received funds from the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and questioned whether it was a “bribe to lobby” for a free trade agreement between India and China. This came amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated allegations of the ruling party “surrendering” Indian territory to Chinese aggression in Ladakh.

The BJP alleged that donations to the RGF were made in 2005-’06, adding that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson then. However, the Congress dismissed the charges and said it was an attempt to divert the attention of the country from matters of national security.

Addressing a virtual rally for party workers in Madhya Pradesh, BJP President JP Nadda asked why the foundation received money from China. “I saw television and I was shocked and surprised to know that the People’s Republic of China and Chinese Embassy gave $3,000 to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation,” he claimed. “This is the Congress party and China’s secret relationship. After this, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation carried out many studies which advocated free trade.”

However, a BJP statement later quoted Nadda as saying at the rally that the Chinese embassy gave Rs 90 lakh to the foundation.

Nadda said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram were members of the board when the donation was made. “The country wants to know why the funds were given to the foundation,” Nadda asked. “What studies were carried out for that nation?”

मैं हैरान हूं कि राजीव गांधी फाउंडेशन ने 2005-06 में पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ चाइना और चीनी दूतावास से 3 लाख अमरीकी डालर प्राप्त किए। यह कांग्रेस और चीन का गुप्त संबंध है। pic.twitter.com/6jaHIU4fp6 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 25, 2020

Nadda also accused the Congress of giving significant portions of Indian land to China, adding that the party has no moral right to speak about the country’s national security. “Due to the mistakes of one family we lost 43,000 square kilometres,” he claimed.

Later at a press briefing, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the foundation as “nothing but an extension of the Congress Party” and said the RGF in 2009-’11 report had proposed free trade agreement between India and China will be “feasible, desirable and mutually beneficial”.

“Was this part of the Congress party’s strategy for lobbying for free trade agreement, for which Rajiv Gandhi foundation received a bribe from the Chinese embassy and India’s trade deficit with China jumped 33 times during Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government?” Shankar asked.

The minister said there was a Congress “pattern” of not condemning China. “Ten years rule of the Manmohan Singh government is littered with various evidence as to how the Congress party tried to support China,” Shankar said.

There is a pattern as to why Congress party does not condemn China because 10 years rule of Manmohan Singh govt is littered with various evidence as to how congress party tried to support China and make it earn tonnes of money by permitting the increase of trade deficit 33 times. pic.twitter.com/NZHAh263yA — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2020

Congress terms allegations as ‘diversionary tactics’

The Congress responded sharply to the BJP allegations, with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying: “Please stop living in 2005 and start answering questions in 2020.”

Surjewala also accused the Narendra Modi government of using “diversionary tactics” when the country sought answers matters concerning the borders and Chinese transgression. “This [making allegations] is an act of classical BJP’s desperation, diversion and disinformation and should be rejected with the contempt it deserves,” the Congress leader added.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said the party led India’s freedom movement and is one of the oldest political parties of the world. “Questioning its patriotism is outrageous,” he added.