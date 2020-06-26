The Telangana government has put on hold the random collection and testing of samples through special camps in capital Hyderabad and surrounding areas for two days starting Thursday to clear the backlog of pending coronavirus tests, the Hindustan Times reported. The government clarified that coronavirus tests in hospitals would continue.

Telangana’s Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivasa Rao S said that a sample has to be tested within 48 hours and a delay may throw up inaccurate results. “A sample needs to be maintained at a certain temperature,” he was quoted as saying by News18. “There has been a heavy load of samples – before testing the old ones, getting new samples is not advisable.” The state’s health department added that a break in testing was needed to sanitise collection centres and labs.

Random testing has also been paused in Telangana’s RangaReddy, Medchal and Vikarabad districts.

Telangana recorded 920 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the states overall count to 11, 364. Over 700 cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area – which includes Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The state’s toll rose to 230 with five new deaths. Telangana has tested over 70,000 samples so far.

Last week, the state government had ordered officials to conduct 50 random tests in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area each day, amid a sharp increase in cases.

Telangana’s low testing rate has become a cause of concern for the Centre. On Thursday, the government announced that it would send a team led by Union health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal to the state. The team will also visit Gujarat and Maharashtra – two of India’s worst-hit states – from June 26 to 29.

On Friday, India reported 17,296 new coronavirus cases – the biggest one-day increase in infections so far. The country’s tally rose to 4,90,401. The toll rose to 15,301 with 407 new deaths. More than 2.8 lakh people across the country have recovered.