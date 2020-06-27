The flood toll in Assam rose to 16 after one more death was reported from Dibrugarh on Friday, The Sentinel reported. Flood waters entered 16 districts of the state and over 2.52 lakh people have been affected so far, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level at several places and have flooded Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, the Brahmaputra had crossed the danger mark at 11 am on Friday, an unidentified official of the Central Water Commission told The Sentinel. The danger level of the Brahmaputra in the city is marked at 49.68 meter and the river was flowing at 49.74 meter at 5 pm on Friday, the official said.

A total of 18,234 people are staying in 142 relief camps set up in different districts by the respective administration. Dhemaji is the worst-hit with 88,269 people in 215 villages affected by the torrential rain and flooding, according to The Times of India. In Tinsukia district, over 59,261 people in 146 villages have been displaced.

Meanwhile, 80% area of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in the state was inundated, according to PTI. Several wild animals had to be evacuated. The sanctuary is house to the famous one-horned Indian rhinos, along with 1,500 wild buffaloes and thousands of hogs. Ropes of incessant rainfall also caused damage to roads and infrastructure in several parts of the state.