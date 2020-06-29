A 52-year-old doctor at government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital died of the coronavirus at a private facility in Delhi on Sunday, reported PTI. Dr Aseem Gupta, a consultant anaesthesiologist, had contracted the infection while on duty early in June.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called Dr Gupta “a very valuable fighter”. “Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yday,” he tweeted. “He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice.”

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government. “LNJP Hospital has displayed great fortitude in the face of acute challenges,” said Kejriwal. “It’s recovery rate is going up, death rate is reducing, ICU capacity is being ramped up – the hospital is saving so many lives.”

A condolence meeting will be held at the office of the medical director at 1 pm on Monday, reported PTI.

“He was a frontline anaesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty,” the LNJP Hospital said in a statement on Sunday. “He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital,” He was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, on June 8.

Gupta is survived by his wife and two sons. His wife also contracted the infection but has recovered.

Over 300 doctors have lost their lives in the last five months, according to NDTV. Delhi is the worst-hit city in the country with over 83,000 cases of the coronavirus. More than, 2,600 people have died due to the virus in the national Capital so far.

