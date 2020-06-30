The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered two accused to install an LED television at a district hospital, manufactured anywhere except in China, Live Law reported. The order passed by Justice Sheel Nagu directed the petitioners to “purchase and install a black coloured LED TV at Renbasera, District Hospital Morar worth at least Rs 25,000 manufactured in India or abroad except China”.

The court was hearing two separate bail applications filed by the two accused – Arvind Patel and Kamlesh – both accused of an attempt to murder and arrested on February 18, The Print reported. The prosecution alleged that the accused used abusive words and fired at the victim, wounding him.

The High Court observed that the chargesheet had already been filed, and there was no need for the accused to appear for custodial interrogation hereafter. It ordered that the accused be released on furnishing personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each, with one surety each of like amount.

“In view of above and looking to the special circumstances of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and that early conclusion of the trial is bleak possibility and prolonged pre-trial detention is anathema to the concept of liberty and the material placed on record does not disclose possibility of the petitioner fleeing from justice, this Court is inclined to extend the benefit of bail to the petitioner,” the court ruled. However, it ordered that the accused purchase and install a non-Chinese TV at the district hospital, and directed that a compliance report be filed in the matter.

There have been calls for a ban on Chinese goods after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control on June 15. Seventy-six Indian soldiers were injured. While some reports said that China suffered 40 casualties, Beijing denied it.

On Monday, the Indian government blocked 59 applications with links to China. These apps include TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, Weibo, Cam Scanner and Xaomi’s Mi Video Call.

Justice Sheel Negu had last month ordered accused persons to register as “Covid warriors” with district magistrates in order to get bail. The judge asserted it is their fundamental duty to “defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so”.