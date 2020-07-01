The Centre on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government bungalow in Delhi’s Lodhi Road by August 1, reported ANI. A letter issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said Vadra is no longer entitled for government accommodation after she lost her Special Protection Group security cover.

The Cabinet Committee on Accommodation made this decision, according to Hindustan Times.

“Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from 01/07/2020,” the ministry’s order read.

If Vadra stays beyond August 1, she will have to pay a penalty as per the rules, the letter added.

Big breaking: The Govt cancels Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s official bungalow in Lodhi Estate. PGV told to vacate the bungalow before 1st August pic.twitter.com/jNsw2XHQ3g — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) July 1, 2020

In November, the Union government had decided to withdraw the Special Protection Group cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children – Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – and replace it with Z-plus security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force.

The SPG, an elite force comprising 3,000 personnel, provides security only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.