Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest early on Friday morning, PTI reported. She was 71 years old.

Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital on June 17 after she complained of difficulty in breathing. She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 2.30 am at the hospital,” Khan’s nephew Manish Jagwani told the news agency.

In a career spanning 40 years, she choreographed nearly 2,000 songs. Her most popular collaborations were with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

Born in 1948, Khan started her career as a child artiste at the age of three, according to The Indian Express. She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of director B Sohanlal. After assisting as a dance choreographer for a few years, her first independent work came in Geeta Mera Naam (1974).

Khan’s work first got noticed after she choreographed Hawa Hawai, a song from the film Mr India (1987) starring Sridevi. She also went on to work with Sridevi in films like Nagina (1986) and Chandni (1989). This was followed by her long-term partnership with Dixit in the 1990s in songs like Ek Do Teen, Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, and Tamma Tamma.

She also featured as a reality show judge between 2005 and 2010. Her last choreographic work was the song Tabaah Ho Gaye from the movie Kalank (2019).

Tributes

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his condolences and wrote: “Prayers...haath judien hain, mann ashant [hands are folded in a prayer, mind is not at peace].” Actor Akshay Kumar called Khan’s death a huge loss for the industry. “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer Saroj Khan ji is no more,” he tweeted. “She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.”

T 3582 - Prayers .. 🙏 ..

हाथ जुड़े हैं , मन अशांत — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Director and choreographer Remo D’Souza said Khan’s death was a big loss to the dance fraternity.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said Khan had single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were filmed in the Bollywood industry. “Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji,” he tweeted. “This loss is immeasurable for the industry and film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being choreographed by her in ‘Aladdin’. One tick off my bucket list.”

#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was one of the first politicians to offer his condolences to Khan’s family. “My heartfelt tribute to Saroj Khan, the renowned choreographer who [was] part of 2,000+ evergreen songs,” he wrote. “I share the grief of her family, colleagues in the film world and all the fans.”

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar remembered her as a genius choreographer who entertained all with her iconic work.“Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer, who impressed and entertained all with her iconic work,” he said. “Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends and fans. Om Shanti.”

२०००+ सदाबहार गानों में अपने नृत्याविष्कार से लोगों के दिलों पर राज करनेवाली प्रसिद्ध कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान के मृत्यु का जानकर मैं आहत हूँ। मेरी हार्दिक श्रद्धांजलि। उनके परिवार, फिल्म जगत के सहयोगी & सभी प्रशंसकों के दुःख में मैं भी शामिल हूँ। #RIPSarojKhan — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer, who impressed & entertained all with her iconic work. Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti .#RIPSarojKhan #Legend — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 3, 2020

Here are some of the other tributes:

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan JI 🙏 https://t.co/UxRDUwFbrH — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 3, 2020

I lovingly called her ‘HumarePyaareMasterji’.Her loud seeti on set.I would find the shot with the most adaa & make sure she showed that herself,many actors on seeing it would say ‘now how can we match that?’ She had Adaa like no one else. #SarojKhan Hindi Cinema has lost its Adaa — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

My condolences to the family, friends and fans of Saroj Khan ji, really saddened to hear the news of her passing away.

A lot of my childhood memories are of actors and actresses dancing to her steps as an ace choreographer. Rest in peace. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 3, 2020