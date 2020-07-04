Coronavirus: WHO says interim drug trial results likely in 2 weeks; Tamil Nadu crosses 1-lakh mark
The United States recorded more than 53,000 cases in the last 24 hours.
The World Health Organization on Friday said it should get results from clinical trials of drugs that might be effective in treating Covid-19 patients within next two weeks.
Tamil Nadu recorded 4,329 new cases till Friday evening, taking its overall tally beyond the 1 lakh-mark, while Delhi’s count rose to 94,695. In Maharashtra, 6,364 new infections were detected, and 198 people died.
The number of coronavirus infections in India went up to 6,25,544 on Friday as the country reported 20,903 new cases. This is first time the country has recorded more than 20,000 cases in a day. The toll rose to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities. As many as 3,79,891 people have recovered so far.
The global coronavirus tally rose to 1,10,45,713 cases so far. The toll has crossed 5.24 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 58 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.05 am: The total number of samples tested till July 3 is 95,40,132, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. Of these, 2,42,383 samples were tested on Friday.
9.04 am: Goa’s toll rises to five as a 74-year-old woman dies, reports PTI. Goa has so far reported more than 1,500 cases.
8.14 am: Andaman and Nicobar Islands have three new cases, reports ANI. With this, the tally rises to 119, of which 65 are active cases and 54 have recovered.
7.46 am: China reports three new cases, according to Reuters.
7.45 am: A doctor explains how to evaluate repurposed drugs being prescribed to coronavirus patients.
7.32 am: US records more than 53,000 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Reuters.
7.30 am: The Congress unit in Karnataka has alleged misappropriation of funds by the state government in purchase of equipment for Covid-19 treatment, reports News18. “The government has purchased corona related equipment, worth more than Rs 3,000 crore,” says former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Prima facie it looks the government has paid more price than the market price.”
7.20 am: The World Health Organization says it should get results from clinical trials of drugs that might be effective in treating Covid-19 patients within next two weeks, reports Reuters. “Nearly 5,500 patients in 39 countries have so far been recruited into the Solidarity trial,” says WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We expect interim results within the next two weeks.”
7.15 am: Top updates from Friday
- India reported 20,903 new coronavirus cases and 379 deaths on Friday. The country’s overall count rose to 6,25,544 and the toll reached 18,213. More than 3.79 lakh people have recovered from the coronavirus.
- Maharashtra, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh recorded a single-day increase in number of new coronavirus infections in the evening. While Maharashtra recorded 6,364 new coronavirus cases and 198 deaths, taking its total to 1,92,990 and the toll to 8,376, Kerala reported a jump of 211 cases, taking its tally to 4,964. Meanwhile, a total of 972 people tested positive in Uttar Pradesh. With this, the state’s count rose to 25,797.
- The Centre postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) to September due to the coronavirus crisis. The two exams, scheduled to be held in July, are conducted for admission into medical and engineering colleges across the country.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research directed institutes conducting clinical trials for the country’s first coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin to fast-track approvals, saying that it was the Centre’s top priority. The top medical body said that it aims to launch the vaccine by August 15. A second coronavirus vaccine candidate, developed by Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, also received approval for human trials.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said international flights will remain suspended in the country till July 31, adding that some services on selected routes may be permitted on a case-by-case basis. While domestic flights resumed in the country from May 25, the ban imposed on international flights is in place since March 23.
- The Delhi High Court said hospitals cannot make it mandatory to obtain plasma from the recovered patients, adding that treatment should not be conditional.
- The global coronavirus tally reached 1,08,74,146 and the toll rose to 5,21,355, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 57 lakh people across the world have recovered.