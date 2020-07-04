A coronavirus patient collapsed and died outside his home in Bengaluru on Friday after an ambulance failed to reach him for over two hours, NDTV reported. A video showing the body of the 55-year-old man lying on the street, with his relatives standing next to it, was widely circulated on social media.

The man had developed breathing problems and was getting treatment at his home, his wife told the channel. However, he later tested positive for the coronavirus and his condition started to deteriorate. On Friday, his wife informed a hospital in the city about his condition and requested for an ambulance.

When the ambulance failed to reach them for some time, the family members decided to take the man to the hospital by an autorickshaw. However, he collapsed and died as soon as he stepped out of the house.

R Ashok, Karnataka’s minister in charge for coronavirus crisis, said strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Bengaluru civic body commissioner Anil Kumar said that an investigation will be ordered. “[I am] going to order for an inquiry and would ensure that it’s not repeated in future though there is a huge pressure on health services,” Kumar said.

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government had issued notices to 18 private hospitals in Bengaluru over the death of a suspected coronavirus patient after they allegedly denied him admission on the pretext of non-availability of beds. The 52-year-old man, identified as Bhawarlal Sujani, died of influenza-like illness symptoms. According to the standard operating procedure issued by the Karnataka government, people with influenza-like, or ILI symptoms, are to be treated as suspected Covid-19 cases and tested.

Bengaluru has reported 7,173 coronavirus cases, including 106 deaths, so far. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 19,710 positive cases with 293 deaths as of Saturday, according to the health ministry.

