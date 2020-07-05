Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning hit Delhi early on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department said the rain is likely to continue with a wind speed between 20 km and 50 km per hour. “Thunderstorm with a heavy spell of rain and wind speed of 20-50 kmph most likely to continue over and adjoining areas Delhi,” it tweeted.

In its 8.30 am bulletin, the weather department tweeted that many parts of North India would experience thunderstorms with heavy rain and wind over the next couple of hours.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded 33.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 am on Sunday, PTI reported. The Palam station recorded 43.4 mm rainfall. Humidity levels shot up close to 100%.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the weather department’s regional forecasting centre for North India, said more rain is expected over Delhi in the next three to four days. The national Capital also experienced a dip in temperatures on Sunday due to the rain. The maximum temperature is likely to fall to around 34 degrees Celsius by Wednesday, the IMD said.