Coronavirus: India toll crosses 20,000, case count increases to 7.19 lakh
West Bengal set up the country’s second plasma bank at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Monday. The first such facility is in Delhi.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 7,19,665, with 22,252 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday morning. The toll went up by 467 to 20,160. More than 4.39 lakh people have recovered. India is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, crossing Russia. Only the United States and Brazil have more cases.
West Bengal set up its first plasma bank at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Monday. There’s only one other plasma bank, which is in Delhi. Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy said there were fears of community transmission of the virus in the state.
The global coronavirus count is now 1.15 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.37 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 62.7 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.16 am: The pandemic could last till next April at least in Mexico, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell says, Reuters reports. “Flu season begins in October and there are some reasonable assumptions that we could also have a spike in COVID-19 along with the flu throughout the fall-to-winter season,” he says.
Mexico has so far recorded 2,61,750 cases and 31,119 deaths.
10.07 am: “Like the virus, terrorism does not respect national borders,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says. “It affects all nations and can only be defeated collectively. So we must harness the power of multilateralism to find practical solutions.”
He adds: “Psycho-social, economic and political stresses associated with COVID-19 have risen dramatically. Terrorists must not be allowed to exploit those fissures and fragilities.”
10.05 am: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said terrorist groups such the Islamic State, al-Qaeda and their affiliates should not be allowed to exploit the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, PTI reports.
“It is too early to fully assess the implications of Covid-19 on the terrorism landscape,” he said at the opening of the virtual week-long discussions on counter terrorism. “But we know that ISIL, al-Qaeda, their regional affiliates – as well as neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups – seek to exploit divisions, local conflicts, governance failures and grievances to advance their objectives.”
10.03 am: Clinical scientist Gagandeep Kang on Monday resigned as the executive director of the Faridabad-based Translational Health Sciences and Technology Institute – an autonomous health research body under the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Biotechnology, The Indian Express reports.
Kang’s tenure was supposed to end in August 2021. The 57-year-old medical scientist’s resignation was unexpected as it came at a time when India is struggling hard to contain the spread of coronavirus and the world is racing to get a vaccine against the contagion.
10 am: As many as 872 employees of the Central Railway and the Western Railway, and their family members and retired personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, PTI reports. Of this, 86 have died.
9.55 am: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela was discharged on Monday after he recovered from the coronavirus, The Indian Express reports. The 80-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on June 28.
9.50 am: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleges that the Andhra Pradesh government’s claim that it has conducted a million Covid-19 tests is a “sham”, PTI reports.
“Shocked that a Govt can stoop to such level to cover their failures,” Naidu says. “‘One Million Covid tests’ narrative woven by the AP Govt is either a sham/scam. I request the Centre to look into this immediately and expose the criminal motive behind the ‘SMS testing racket’ run by the government.” Naidu alleges that people who have not even given their samples for testing have received either negative or positive reports.
9.43 am: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh has asked doctors and nurses of a private hospital to return to work in three days or face action, PTI reports. “An FIR will be registered against doctors and nurses who are leaving job during COVID-19 and action ensured against them”, a statement said. “The four doctors and 40 nurses of the Sharda Hospital have been given necessary instructions over leaving their jobs.”
9.40 am: India has so far tested 1,02,11,092 samples, the Indian Council of Medical Research says. Of this, 2,41,430 samples were tested on Monday alone.
9.27 am: India reports 22,252 coronavirus cases and 467 deaths in 24 hours. This takes the overall tally to 7,19,665 and the toll to 20,160. More than 4.39 lakh people have recovered.
India is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, crossing Russia. Only the United States and Brazil have more cases.
8.50 am: The US reports nearly 30 lakh coronavirus cases. It currently has 29,11,888 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Its toll passed 1,30,000 on Monday.
The White House, meanwhile, claimed that the US was “a leader” in the global fight against the coronavirus, according to The Guardian.
8.40 am: In Israel, bars, clubs and gyms have been shut down after a surge in cases in recent days. The country has reported 30,749 cases and 334 deaths so far.
8.30 am: Kenya is set to emerge from its lockdown in a phased manner, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday, according to The Guardian. International flights will resume from August 1 and several other travel restrictions are also expected to be lifted. The move came amid concerns about the ailing economy following four months of lockdown.
8.10 am: The Democratic Republic of Congo extends lockdown for 15 more days. This is the sixth extension since March and has raised concerns about the effect on the economy, The Guardian reports.
8.05 am: South Africa records more than 8,000 new cases in a day, The Guardian reports. The country now has 205,721 cases and 3,310 deaths.
7.45 am: The United States says it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country for the autumn semester if all their university classes are moved online because of the coronavirus crisis. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in its notice added that students could stay back if they shift to a course with in-person tuition.
Read more here:
Covid-19: US to withdraw visas for foreign students whose universities move to online-only classes
7.40 am: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has undergone another test for the coronavirus, Reuters reports. His lungs were clean, he adds.
7.35 am: Paris’ Louvre Museum reopened on Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown, AP reports.
7.30 am: China reports eight new coronavirus cases on Monday, The Guardian reports, adding that there were no new infections in Beijing. China so far has 83,565 confirmed coronavirus and the toll is 4,634.
7.25 am: Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy says there are fears of community transmission of the virus in the state, ANI reports. “Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur Covid Hospital is critical,” Tumakuru district-in-charge minister Madhuswamy said. “There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level.”
He added: “We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand.” There have been nine deaths in the district so far.
7.20 am: A total lockdown would be imposed from 7 pm on July 9 to July 15 in Jorhat, Assam.
7.15 am: West Bengal has set up its first plasma bank, following Delhi, reports The Times of India. The plasma bank is at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.
The first such facility in India was set up at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi.
7.10 am: The global coronavirus count is now 1,15,89,382. The toll stands at 5,37,419, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 62,74,848 people have recovered so far.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 7 lakh-mark on Monday evening and rose to 7,00,150, according to a calculation by PTI. Earlier in the day, the health ministry said the country has 6,97,413 cases and the toll stood at 19,693. India is now the world’s third worst-affected country, behind only the United States and Brazil.
- The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 1 lakh-mark in the evening. The city reported 1,379 new infections, taking the total to 1,00,823. Maharashtra saw an increase of 5,368 new cases. With this, the worst-hit state’s tally rose to 2,11,987. As many as 3,827 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number to 1,14,978.
- The Union Home Ministry allowed universities and institutions to conduct final year examinations.
- The Karnataka government revised the quarantine norms for travellers coming from other states, including Maharashtra, and exempted them from the mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. Travellers coming to Karnataka will now be placed in 14-day home quarantine.
- The Maharashtra government said that hotels and lodges outside containment zones will be open to guests from July 8, but with strict safety measures in place. The government said that the establishments will be allowed to operate at 33% of their capacity.
- The finance ministry, in a report, said that India’s gross domestic product is expected to contract 4.5% in the 2020-’21 financial year as predicted by the International Monetary Fund. The ministry cited “unprecedented Covid-19 induced supply-demand shocks” for the downward revision of the economic growth.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that in the future, Harvard Business School will have case studies on failures of the Narendra Modi-led government, such as its handling of the coronavirus crisis, demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.
- In an open letter to the World Health Organization, 239 scientists from 32 countries have claimed that the Covid-19 coronavirus is airborne. The claim contradicts previous evidence that suggested that it was transmitted from person-to-person through droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or speaks.
- The border between Australia’s Victoria and New South Wales states will be closed from Tuesday for the first time in 100 years amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Movement between the two states was last banned during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1919.