The Bihar government on Tuesday deployed three teams of doctors from the Patna Medical College and Hospital at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence, to run a temporary hospital equipped with a ventilator, the Hindustan Times reported.

The government made the move after a close relative of Kumar tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday evening, the relative was shifted to the Covid-19 isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna.

The doctors at the makeshift hospital in Kumar’s home will work in three shifts, all through the day, the Bihar government’s additional secretary of the health department said. “A roster has been prepared for doctors and nurses,” the order read. “Each shift has two doctors and a nurse. The hospital will function round-the-clock.”

Another health department official said that members of the infected person’s family have been put under quarantine. “The entire house is being sanitized and it will continue,” he said.

Everyone living at Kumar’s residence were tested for the coronavirus on July 4, including the chief minister himself. All reports came back negative. Kumar has stayed indoors and continued his duties. Kumar had got himself tested after a person at a programme he attended on July 1 was found to have contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav criticised Kumar for the special arrangements made at his home, NDTV reported. “The poor are dying,” Yadav said. “But instead of looking after them, these people are worried only about their chair.”

Yadav alleged that while the Bharatiya Janata Party and the chief minister were conducting virtual rallies in preparation for the Bihar Assembly elections later on this year, they have not supported the poor. “There is devastation everywhere,” he claimed. “But they are only worried about their kursi [chair]. They are preparing for the election.”

Yadav told ANI that while Covid-19 test reports of the common individual take five to seven days to be processed, the chief minister’s report is ready within two hours. “Now chief minister’s residence has been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital, while poor people are suffering due to lack of medical facilities,” he alleged.

Bihar has so far reported 12,125 cases of the coronavirus, including 19 fatalities, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

