Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur, was arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning, The Times of India reported.

A deputy superintendent of police, three sub inspectors and four constables were shot dead while trying to arrest Dubey, who has 60 criminal cases against him, in Bikru village, Kanpur, early on July 3. Four others were critically injured. Several of Dubey’s aides have either been arrested or killed in encounters over the past week.

The gangster escaped after the encounter on July 3, following which there were reports of him being seen in Faridabad. The Uttar Pradesh Police had placed a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on him.

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh police had shot dead two of Vikas Dubey’s accomplices – Prabhat Mishra and Bahua Dubey – while they were allegedly escaping.

Local police had allegedly alerted Dubey – who is wanted for cases such as murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting – about the police raid on July 3.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested suspended Station House Officer of Chaubepur, Vinay Tiwari, and sub-inspector KK Sharma. Both Tiwari and Sharma were present when the incident took place on July 3, but had escaped from the site. They are accused of informing Dubey about the raid.

A police officer, who was among those killed in the encounter, had allegedly alerted the district police chief that Tiwari was sympathetic to Dubey and displaying “doubtful integrity” by not taking action against the criminal. The district police chief’s involvement in the case is still under investigation.

All 68 police personnel at the Chaubepur police station were transferred to the reserve police lines on Tuesday, after the investigators first suspected their involvement in the encounter.

