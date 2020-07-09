An Indian Army soldier and a woman were injured when suspected militants fired at an ambulance in Pampore town in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The ambulance, which had a quick response team, was on its way from Khrew town in the district.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said the shooting took place near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora in Awantipora at 6 pm. The soldier was evacuated to an Army facility, while the woman, who sustained injuries in the crossfire, was discharged from hospital after treatment.

There have been several encounters between the Indian Army and suspected militants in Pulwama over the past month. One soldier was killed and two security forces personnel were injured in a gunfight there on July 7. On June 23, a Central Reserve Police Force soldier was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants. Two militants were also killed in the encounter.

The Valley has seen an increase in anti-militancy operations lately. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh had said on June 19 that over 100 militants have been killed by security forces in the region this year.