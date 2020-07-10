Coronavirus: With record 26,506 new cases in a day, India’s count rises to 7.9 lakh; toll now 21,604
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.22 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.54 lakh.
India registered a record single-day increase of 26,506 new cases on Friday morning, pushing the country’s tally to 7,93,802. The toll in the country stood at 21,604 with 475 new fatalities. More than 4.95 lakh people have recovered.
Bolivian President Jeanine Anez Chavez on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now work from isolation. The global coronavirus count is now over 1.22 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 67 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.29 am: India reports 26,506 new cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s coronavirus count to 7,93,802 infections. This is India’s highest-ever single day increase so far. The toll rises by 475 to 21,604. More than 4.95 lakh people have recovered so far.
9.02 am: President Donald Trump continues to see anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a promising drug to be used to prevent infection with the coronavirus, the White House says, according to Reuters. The US Food and Drug Administration has said the drug’s efficacy and safety were unproven.
“The president has always said that he sees hydroxychloroquine as a very promising prophylactic but that every person should not take it unless they get a prescription from their doctor,” White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany says at a news conference.
9.00 am: The State Bank of India’s North East Head Office in Assam’s Guwahati was sealed indefinitely on Thursday after five more employees tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two days, PTI reports. Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu declared the complex as a “containment zone” and ordered it to be sealed with immediate effect until further orders to prevent further spread of infection in the area.
8.57 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party accuses West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other Trinamool Congress ministers of violating the lockdown rules in the state, PTI reports. State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says Banerjee and her ministers had been violating the rules over the past three months, which, in a way, contributed to the rise in cases. “Where exactly was the lockdown implemented in Bengal in the past three months?” he asks.
8.52 am: The iconic Mysore Palace was sealed on Thursday after a relative of an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reports.
8.50 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says it will carry out a countrywide sero survey to determine the exposure of the coronavirus among the population, as a follow-up to a similar study conducted in May, PTI reports. The results of the first such survey are yet to be released.
7.35 am: Odisha reports 577 Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the tally in the state to 11,201. THe toll stands at 52.
7.30 am: Assam records 568 new Covid-19 cases in a day. The total number of cases has now gone up to 14,600, including 5,423 active cases and 27 deaths.
7.25 am: The Delhi government says it will offer Rapid Antigen Detection tests at all state dispensaries and polyclinics between 9 am and noon. This is an effort to ramp up testing.
7.20 am: The United States reports 65,551 cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, AFP reports. This is a new record high. The country now has more than 31 lakh cases and 1,33,195 deaths.
7.15 am: Bolivia’s President Jeanine Anez Chavez announces that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. But she says she is fine and will work from isolation.
7.10 am: The global coronavirus count is now over 1.22 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 67 lakh people have recovered so far.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India on Thursday registered a record single-day increase of 24,879 new cases, pushing the country’s tally to 7,67,296. The toll in the country stood at 21,129 with 487 new fatalities. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan once again reiterated that there is no community transmission of the coronavirus. “There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there’s no community transmission,” he said.
- The Uttar Pradesh government announced a complete lockdown from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on July 13, in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Only essential services will be allowed to operate. However, factories can continue to operate in rural areas, and road construction works have been permitted.
- Research by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai has shown that India’s coronavirus transmission rate has increased for the first time since March. The virus reproduction rate rose in the first week of July to 1.19 after steadily falling from peak transmission of 1.83 since March 4. The rate needs to be below one for authorities to flatten the new curve of infections in the country. The modelling added that India’s total active cases could reach around 6 lakh by the end of July.
- The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said India has decided to resume limited flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from July 12. These will be repatriation flights, and the arrangement will be in place till July 26, following which it will be reviewed, the ministry said.
- Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank claimed a “false narrative” was being created about the Central Board of Secondary Education’s decision to drop topics such as federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-’21. The syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 has been reduced by 30% this year due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
- The World Health Organization on Thursday said it was setting up an independent panel to examine both its own and other countries’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. The committee will be headed by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who will both also choose its members.