The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared its results for the Class 10 and Class 12 on Friday. The results can be accessed at results.cisce.org or cisce.org.

As many as 99.34% of the students passed the Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams, NDTV reported. The pass percentage for the Class 12 Indian School Certificate was 96.84%.

The council said it will not publish the list of toppers this year. “Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a Merit list for either the ICSE or ISC Year 2020 Examinations,” CISCE said in a release. The council was referring to the coronavirus pandemic, which cut short the exams for Class 10 and Class 12. The council was unable to conduct exams for six papers of ICSE and eight papers of ISC, and thus had to come up with a new evaluation system for the cancelled papers.

The assessment scheme for cancelled papers calculated a student’s marks in their best three papers for which the written exam was held, and marks awarded in internal assessment or projects.

Apart from the CISCE website, the students can also get their results through SMS. Class 10 students can send an SMS “ICSE” to 9248082883. Class 12 students can SMS “ISC” to the same number.

The council will issue marksheets and passing certificates to students through the government’s DigiLocker facility. “The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the publication of the result,” the council said.

Last year, the pass percentage for candidates appearing for ICSE was 98.54%, and that for students appearing for ISC examination was 96.52%, the Hindustan Times reported.

The council had told the Supreme Court on June 25 that the remainder of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams would be cancelled. “We will declare the assessment results at once,” counsel for the council Jaideep Gupta had said.