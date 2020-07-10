Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that he will go into self-quarantine for five days after a few employees in his office-cum-residence tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported.

“I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence, Krishna, testing positive for coronavirus,” the chief minister said in a statement. He added that he would provide necessary directions and suggestions online.

“There is no need to worry,” Yediyurappa added. “I am healthy. I appeal to everyone to take all precautionary measures and follow protocols issued by the government. Wear masks and ensure social distancing and help us contain Covid-19.”

He has cancelled all meetings and engagements scheduled for the day.

Two police constables, one fire and emergency service personnel and an electrician have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The News Minute. An official from the health department said that the four staffers came to work over a week ago. “These people worked on shift basis and did not come into contact with the chief minister at the time they were deployed for duty in Krishna,” the official added.

This is the second time the office has been shut. Last month, the building was closed for disinfection after a relative of a police constable tested positive.

