Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Sunday sealed “Jalsa”, which is Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home, and declared it a containment zone, a day after the actor tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reported. Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan has also been infected. They have both been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

Visuals showed civic body officials hoisting banners outside Bachchan’s bungalow to mark the area as a containment zone. The entire premises was sanitised, News18 reported.

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials put a banner outside 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, to define it as a containment zone.



A statement from Nanavati Hospital said that both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are “now stable with mild symptoms”, NDTV reported. They are currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.

“Huge responsibility on our shoulders to treat the biggest [Bollywood] icon and his son,” Dr Abdul Samad, head of critical care in Nanavati hospital told the channel. “Their condition is stable. They have mild symptoms and their vitals are under control.”

Samad added that the peak impact of the Covid-19 infection on the body is usually witnessed by the 10th to 12th day. “Today would be fifth day since Amitabh ji’s symptoms had surfaced,” he added. “[We] have to watch closely for another seven days and see how the disease evolves...in the next three days, we will be able to see the evolution trajectory... [It is] very likely that he may remain to have a very mild version.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan in an Instagram post on Sunday asked everyone to stay calm and not panic. “Yesterday [Saturday], both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19,” he wrote. “Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic.”

Amitabh Bachchan had on Saturday advised anyone who has been near him in the last 10 days to also get tested. Unidentified people had told News18 that Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for the virus.

Maharashtra has been the state worst affected by the coronavirus for months now, with 2.46 lakh cases. Mumbai alone has almost 92,000 cases, and is India’s second-worst affected city in the country, after Delhi.