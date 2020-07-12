Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus, her husband and actor-producer Abhishek Bachchan confirmed on Sunday evening.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter. “The BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s test results came a day after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. They are reportedly “now stable with mild symptoms”.

Earlier in the day, civic body’s officials sealed “Jalsa”, the Bachchan family’s Mumbai home, and declared it a containment zone. All four bungalows of the Bachchan family have been sealed after sanitisation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Visuals showed civic body officials hoisting banners outside Bachchan’s bungalow to mark the area as a containment zone. The entire premises was sanitised.

Amitabh Bachchan had on Saturday advised anyone who has been near him in the last 10 days to also get tested.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 7,827 new coronavirus cases and 173 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 2,54,427 and the toll reached 10,289. Mumbai alone has almost 92,000 cases.