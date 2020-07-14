Union minister Jitendra Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that they would quarantine themselves after the saffron party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravindra Raina tested positive for the coronavirus. Both the leaders met Raina on July 12.

“Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4 pm today, after receiving the news about corona positive test of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on July 12,” Singh said in a tweet.

Doctors said Raina was under isolation in the Narayana hospital in the Katra town of Reasi district, according to IANS.

Madhav, the party general secretary and in-charge of affairs in the Union Territory, said he is also quarantining himself as a precaution. “I tested negative for coronavirus five times in the last two weeks,” Madhav tweeted. “Yet taking precautions to ensure safety of me and others.”

Raina had accompanied Singh and Madhav to offer condolences to the family of Wasim Bari, a local BJP leader who was killed along with his father and brother by militants in Bandipora district on July 8.

India reported 28,498 new coronavirus cases earlier in the day, taking the total to 9,06,752. The toll rose by 553 to 23,727. More than 5.71 lakh people have recovered from the infection.