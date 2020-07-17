Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday that there was no need for a Central Bureau of Investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, PTI reported. On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, in what the police said was a case of suicide.

Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police’s inquiry into the death was sufficient. He added that the police was also examining whether any “business rivalry” was responsible for Rajput’s death. During the initial investigation, the Mumbai Police had found that Rajput was under medication for depression.

“There was [is] no need to give the case to the CBI,” Deshmukh told PTI on Friday. “Our police officials are capable and doing the inquiry in right way. We are also examining the angle of business rivalry.”

On Thursday, actor Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death. In a tweet, she said it was necessary to understand what “pressures” led Rajput to die by suicide. Chakraborty said that though she had full faith in the police, a CBI investigation would bring justice.

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

The police have recorded the statements of over two dozen people so far, including Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Rajput’s family.