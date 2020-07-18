Manipur Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself on Saturday afternoon, PTI reported. He was admitted to the Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal for treatment.

Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu said Kumar’s condition is serious but he is responding to the treatment. “He will be sent to Delhi once his condition improves,” Babu added.

Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Manipur cadre, shot himself with his service revolver in his office in Manipur Rifles Compound around 1 pm, an unidentified senior police officer told PTI. “He shot himself in his chin and the bullet pierced through his skull,” he said. “It is being probed why he took the step.”

Kumar was sent back to his home cadre earlier this year after serving in the Intelligence Bureau as its joint director in New Delhi, the officer added. He was in charge of the armed police and was given the responsibility of law and order on July 5.