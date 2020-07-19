Five people were killed and at least 18 injured after a bus collided with a car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, ANI reported. The driver of the bus is among those killed in the accident.

The bus was on its way to Delhi from Bihar’s Darbhanga district, according to the news agency. The accident took place around 5 am, over a 100 kilomtres away from Lucknow. The passengers on the bus were labourers, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gaurav Shukla told PTI.

Five people died, at least 18 injured after a private bus hit another vehicle at Agra - Lucknow Expressway this morning. The injured have been taken to a hospital. The bus was going from Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi when the accident occured.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amrendra PD Singh told Hindustan Times that around 40 passengers were on the bus. “The bus toppled down the highway after colliding with a stranded SUV,” he said. “It appears that the bus driver failed to spot the SUV in time that led to the collision and then failed to control the bus.”

People injured in the accident have been moved to a hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath instructed officials to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the injured people.

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway is an accident prone area. In February, at least 12 people were killed and eight seriously injured after a bus collided with a truck on the highway.Two migrant migrants were killed and 23 were injured in another accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in May.