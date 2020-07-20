A team of the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police reached a resort in Haryana’s Manesar on Sunday to get voice samples of suspended Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, NDTV reported. However, the staff at Best Western Resort did not open the gates and the police left after waiting for nearly 20 minutes.

Sharma is named along with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a first information report filed for allegedly trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. The Congress had released the transcript of the audio clips, which surfaced on social media, claiming it revealed his role in the conspiracy. “Acting on a tip-off, a team has been sent to Manesar to question Sharma,” Additional Director General of Police Ashok Rathore told Hindustan Times.

Rathore added that the SOG team served notices at the Jaipur and Churu residences of Sharma. The police claimed that important information was gathered during the interrogation of businessman

Sanjay Jain and the same was being verified.

This was the second time in three days when the police went to question the dissident MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot amid the political crisis in the state. Earlier, a five-member Rajasthan Police had visited the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court will resume the hearing on a petition filed by Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs at 10 am on Monday. Last week, the court had directed Assembly Speaker CP Joshi not to take any action on the disqualification notices issued to them till July 21 evening.

Rajasthan Congress in charge and the party’s National General Secretary Avinash Pande had on Sunday said that the party was fully prepared to face a floor test in the Assembly as the political crisis in the state showed no signs of abating. The Congress government won back the support of Bharatiya Tribal Party, which has two members in the Assembly, when a delegation of party leaders handed over a letter of support to Gehlot on July 18. The BTP had earlier issued a whip to its two MLAs to remain neutral in case of a floor test. The Congress had earlier claimed the support of 109 MLAs in the house of 200.