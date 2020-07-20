The Bengaluru City Police on Sunday arrested a man for circulating false videos of crowding at Victoria Hospital. The video, which went viral on social media, showed a doctor complaining that more than 100 patients have gathered in a small space.

“City Crime Branch swiftly identified and arrested this person who has been circulating false videos of panic in Victoria Hospital, Bangalore,” tweeted Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. “Kudos to all doctors and medical professionals who are doing their best. FALSE NEWS BUSTED.” Earlier in the day, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime of Bangalore City Police, Sandeep Patil confirmed that the video was not from Bengaluru.

City Crime Branch swiftly identified and arrested this person who has been circulating false videos of panic in Victoria Hospital, Bangalore. Kudos to all doctors and medical professionals who are doing their best.FALSE NEWS BUSTED pic.twitter.com/2o9ZTFns4z — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) July 19, 2020

In the video, dozens of people wearing masks can be seen gathered in a small space purportedly described an Out Patient Department in the hospital. The man who shoots the video identifies himself as a doctor. He can be heard saying that he is filming the video because of the rush. “Looking at the amount of patients here, it is a complete threat to all the doctors and staff of the hospital including the patients,” he can be heard saying.

This came at a time when coronavirus cases in Karnataka is surging fast. On Sunday, the state reported 4,120 new infections – a daily high. Till now, Karnataka has 63,772 cases and the toll is 1,331. Bengaluru accounts for more than half of Karnataka’s caseload with 2,156 new infections on Sunday.

Follow today’s live updates on coronavirus here