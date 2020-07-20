Coronavirus: India’s caseload goes up to 11 lakh with record 40,425 new infections
The country’s toll rose by 681 to 27,497.
The Union health ministry said that India’s coronavirus fatality rate is “progressively falling”, adding that is currently at 2.49% – one of the lowest in the world.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.44 crore, and the toll has crossed 6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 81.05 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.11 am: Rajasthan records 401 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 29,835. With four more deaths, the toll stands at 563.
11.05 am: The former chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Srinivasa Dikshitulu, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, reports The News Minute. “He was admitted on Thursday after testing positive and passed away early morning on Sunday,” says a spokesperson of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences. Dikshitulu was 73.
Last week, the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple had said it will not shut down despite 140 of its employees testing positive.
10.24 am: Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive. The state textile minister says he is currently asymptomatic and urges those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.
10.22 am: Delhi health minister Satinder Jain to resume work from today.
10.20 am: China’s outbreak has spread to a second city in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, reports AP.
9.10 am: India tested 2,56,039 samples on Sunday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
7.31 am: Mexico reports 5,311 fresh infections and 296 new fatalities, according to Reuters.
7.28 am: Zimbabwe has arrested over 100,000 people since March for violating rules, reports BBC.
7.24 am: Brazil reports 23,529 new cases and 716 deaths, according to Reuters.
7.11 am: United States’ tally goes up to 37,62,081 with 63,872 new cases in the last 24 hours, reports AFP.
7.08 am: The Delhi government will add at least another 600 intensive care unit beds in three Covid hospitals by July-end, reports Hindustan Times. These new beds will be added to Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. “Once the new beds are added, the total ICU beds in these three Delhi government hospitals will be more than 1,155,” an official tells the newspaper.
7.06 am: Assam reports 1,018 fresh cases and four deaths. With this, the state’s tally is now 23,999 and the toll is 57, says Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma.
7.02 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India’s coronavirus cases rose to 10,77,618 on Sunday after the country reported the biggest single-day jump with 38,902 fresh infections. The toll rose by 543 to 26,816. The recovery rate stood at 62.86%.
- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka recorded a single-day increase in number of new coronavirus infections in the evening. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, recorded 9,518 new coronavirus cases, taking its total to 3,10,455. Whereas Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 4,979 new cases, pushing the state’s tally to 1,70,693. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 4,120 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 63,772.
- The Union health ministry said India’s coronavirus case fatality rate is “progressively falling” and is currently at 2.49%. The ministry said this is the first time it has fallen below 2.5%, adding that it is one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.
- The Indian Medical Association said that the coronavirus situation in India was “really bad” and the fact that the infection was now spreading to rural areas points to community transmission. However, the Centre has repeatedly denied community transmission of the coronavirus in India.
- The ethics committee of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi gave the institute the approval to start human trials of Covaxin, the first indigenous vaccine against the coronavirus. AIIMS will begin enrollment volunteers for the trials from Monday.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed private hospitals in the state to reserve 50% of their beds for coronavirus patients amid a sharp increase in the number of cases. Yediyurappa said that he was concerned about the deaths of coronavirus patients because of being denied treatment by certain hospitals.
- Russia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, denied allegations that his country’s intelligence services are trying to steal the coronavirus vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.42 crore, and the toll has crossed 6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 79.84 lakh people have recovered so far.