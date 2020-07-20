Rajasthan’s Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the Bharatiya Janata Party amid a political tussle in the state, reported PTI.

“I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused saying I will not join the saffron party,” Malinga told the media. The legislator added that he would not join the saffron party even after resigning as an MLA. “How will I face the people of my area? What will I tell them?” he said, claiming that he was offered Rs 35 crore to join the BJP.

Just in: Congress MLA Girraj Singh claims that he was offered Rs 35 crores by former Rajasthan Deputy CM @SachinPilotM@IndianExpress#RajasthanPolitics #RajasthanCrisis #GehlotVsPilot pic.twitter.com/tROeNFLrrV — Hamza Khan (@Hamzwa) July 20, 2020

#WATCH Hum jaante the ki wo (Sachin Pilot) nikkamma hai, nakaara hai, kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai, khaali logon ko ladvaa raha hai...Main yahan baingan bechne nahi aaya hoon, main sabzi bechne nahi aaya hoon. Main CM ban'ne aaya hoon: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/VKicK8IRJP — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Malinga further said that he had informed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about Pilot’s offer before the Rajya Sabha elections, adding that he was unable to provide a recording of the episode as he did not how to do it. He also agreed to appear before any investigating agency.

Meanwhile, Gehlot claimed that his former deputy was conspiring to topple his administration for the past six months. “Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple government,” he told reporters, according to ANI. “Nobody knew that a person with such [an] innocent face will do such thing. I am not here to sell vegetables, I am chief minister.”

The chief minister noted that the MLAs on his side are staying without any restrictions, but Pilot’s camp had held loyalists hostage. “They are calling us and crying over phone while explaining their ordeal,” Gehlot added. “Their personal mobile phones have been snatched. Some of them want to join us.”

Gehlot accused Pilot of planning to bring down his government despite being the Congress state unit chief, reported The Indian Express. “You would have never heard in history that a party’s state head is busy toppling his own government,” he said. “I knew he is good for nothing, have no better work than instigating people to fight.”

The political crisis

Pilot’s rebellion against the Congress in Rajasthan has brought the Gehlot administration to the brink of a collapse. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and from his position as the Congress’ state unit chief on July 14 after he did not attend the second round of meetings convened by the Congress to discuss the political crisis in the state.

The power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot had been going on for quite some time, but the latest crisis was triggered after the former deputy chief minister was summoned by the Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad and the Special Operations Group earlier this month.

The SOG had sought time from Pilot to record his statement in a case of conspiracy and sedition registered after attempts were allegedly made by the BJP to bribe Congress MLAs to switch sides during last month’s Rajya Sabha elections. However, Gehlot had pointed out that the notice was misinterpreted, adding that a similar notice was sent to him as well.