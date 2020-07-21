West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in the state, telling him that it was on the cliff edge, PTI reported. Dhankhar’s meeting at the home minister’s residence in Delhi came amid increasing tensions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“He [Dhankhar] found it expedient to discuss with the home minister alarming cliff edge governance situation in the state from the perspective of his constitutional obligations,” a statement from the Raj Bhawan said. It added that Dhankar as saying that governance in the state has been a cause of concern and worry for about a year along with the non-responsive stance of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Dhankar told Shah that the law and order situation in the state was worrisome. It is, however, not clear if he discussed the violence in Uttar Dinajpur district over the death of a teenage girl. “Worrisome and dangerously deteriorating law and order situation, targeting political opponents and the highly partisan role of police was also discussed,” the statement said. “The role of police leaves much to be desired and focused that it was high time exemplary action was taken against senior police officials who act in disregard of the conduct rules.”

The governor, during the hour-long meeting, also accused the members of ruling government of siphoning off money during the relief distribution to Cyclone Amphan victims. “Rampant corruption and nepotism in Amphan relief distribution also figured in the discussion,” the Raj Bhawan added. “Governor Dhankhar indicated that the relief, rather than benefiting the needy and entitled persons, was unashamedly siphoned off by the members of the ruling party...State has taken no steps in law to deal with this monumental corruption. Cover up of this has been a mere eyewash in the media.”

Dhankar also criticised the Mamata Banerjee government’s alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis. He described the health facilities in the state as abysmally lacking. “Deaths and positive cases are rising every day,” he said, adding that people are “in deep worry at this grim situation”.

In an hour long meeting with Union Home Minister following issues of governance @MamataOfficial focused



Alarming rise in Covid Deaths and +ve cases



Lawlessness and wanton targeting of political opponents.



Rampant Corruption #Amphan Relief. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 20, 2020

Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities of West Bengal, said the higher education scenario was “highly politicised”. This came a day after most vice-chancellors of state-run universities skipped a meeting called by him. Banerjee alleged that the governor was acting ‘more dangerously” than a BJP “mouthpiece” which does not suit a person holding a constitutional office.