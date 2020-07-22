Passengers arriving on international flights at the Delhi Airport must go through seven days of institutional quarantine “at their own cost”. After the institutional quarantine, those arriving from other countries will have to remain in home quarantine for a week.

All the passengers will have to accept the obligation of paying for the institutional quarantine. This undertaking will be “retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed”.

“In case you are planning to stay on in Delhi NCR, you will have to undergo the mandatory health screening which includes a primary screening by Airport Health Officials (APHO),” the statement from the Delhi airport said. “This includes thermal temperature screening by discreetly mounted, highly accurate, mass screening cameras.”

State health officials from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand will be stationed at the separate triage facilities created at the Meeters and Greeters area, the Delhi airport said. Passengers returning to these states should directly report at the respective state posts. “Passengers upon arriving at the first airport of disembarkation in India are advised to be quarantined at the city of arrival,” the statement added.

Exemptions from these rules may be available to four categories of passengers – pregnant women, those who have suffered a death in the family, suffering from serious illness, parents accompanied by children below 10 years.

“Passengers seeking exemption will need to fill an exemption form and discuss their case with Government officials (in the “meet and greet” corridor) inside the terminal on arrival,” the airport said. “If exemption from quarantine in Delhi is approved and their final destination is another state they must make arrangements for quarantine on arrival in the respective state with Government officials.”

The nationwide lockdown imposed in March to combat the coronavirus led to the suspension of all flight operations. Some domestic air services were allowed to resume on May 25. Several repatriation flights have also brought back Indians stranded in other countries amid the pandemic.

