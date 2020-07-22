The Department of Telecommunications said on Tuesday that it has extended connectivity norms for work from home for information technology and business process outsourcing companies till December 31. Around 85% of the IT workforce in India is currently working from home, according to PTI.

“DoT has further extended the relaxations in the Terms and Conditions for Other Service Providers (OSPs) upto 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the on going concern due to #Covid19,” the department tweeted.

The government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Following this, the Department of Telecommunications had relaxed certain norms for IT/ITes companies to permit employees to work from home till April 30, and then extended the deadline to July 31.

India on Wednesday registered 37,724 new cases, taking its total count to 11,92,915, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll increased by 648 to 28,732.

