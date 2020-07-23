A video of a woman and her neighbours in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area thwarting an attempt to kidnap her four-year-old child has emerged on social media, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. The actions to prevent the kidnapping has helped the police arrest two people involved in the crime.

The video shows one of the two men trying to take the child away on a motorcycle, but the woman is seen foiling the bid by ramming into the two-wheeler. The woman is then seen pulling her daughter back while the rider tries to lift his motorcycle. The pillion rider, who attempted to kidnap the child, is seen running away. The woman then keeps a hold on the motorcycle as the rider makes an attempt to flee.

Following this, one of the neighbours blocks the path of the rider and pushes the motorcycle-borne man on the side of the lane. He then catches hold of the other man. Despite being joined by one more neighbour to catch the two, they manage to escape from the lane, leaving behind a bag and the two-wheeler.

A woman resolutely held out against two motorcycle-borne men who tried to kidnap her 4-yr-old child in #Shakarpur area of east #Delhi.



The whole incident, on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV camera in which the 2 helmet-wearing kidnappers are seen forcibly trying to grab the child.

The Delhi Police were able to identify one of the suspects, Dheeraj, through the two-wheeler’s registration number. He confessed that the child’s uncle, identified as Upendra Kumar Gupta, had plotted the kidnapping and promised Rs 1 lakh for it, reported NDTV. Gupta has been arrested too.

The police also found four cartridges and a country-made pistol from the bag that was recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh told Hindustan Times that the two suspects, who were seen in the video, are still absconding. They had asked the mother of the child for water and attempted to kidnap the child as she went inside.

“It is because of the courage and the presence of mind of the two neighbours that the kidnappers failed to abduct the child and had to leave the bike behind before fleeing the spot,” Singh said. “The bike’s ownership helped us identify the prime suspect, who turned out to [be] the child’s uncle, and unearth the entire kidnapping conspiracy.”