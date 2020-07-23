Amitabh Bachchan refutes reports of testing negative for Covid-19, calls news ‘irresponsible lie’
The Bachchans are currently under treatment at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday denied news reports that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Bachchan, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, actor daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for the contagion, and were hospitalised.
“This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE!” Bachchan said in a tweet after a TV channel claimed that he has recovered from the virus.
India on Thursday registered a record 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths. With this, the country’s tally reached 12,38,635 and toll stood at 29,861. But 7,82,606 people have recovered.