India reported a record 49,310 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its overall count to 12,87,945. The country’s toll rose to 30,601 with 740 new deaths. The Union health ministry said the country’s recovery rate is 63.45% while the fatality rate is 2.38%.
The Centre released a set of guidelines for Independence Day celebrations in the country amid the coronavirus crisis. The government said that the celebrations will take place with proper safety measures and crowd restrictions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the Red Fort in Delhi and unfurl the national flag as per the tradition. About 250 guests have been invited for the prime minister’s address.
The World Health Organization said that the United States, Brazil and India – the three worst coronavirus-hit countries – can still “deal with” the pandemic, as they are “powerful and able” and have a tremendous capacity to combat the escalating health crisis.
More than 90 trainees at a police training school near Bengaluru tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Delhi Police said that a 14-year-old girl undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at a medical facility in the Capital was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient. The 19-year-old man and his accomplice have been arrested. The incident took place on July 15.
The Bengaluru civic body faced sharp criticism after its officials sealed two flats in a apartment complex with tin sheets as a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the barricades were removed immediately and apologised for the incident.
Odisha reported a record 1,594 new cases, taking its overall count to 22,693. The state’s toll rose to 120 with six new deaths.
Scientists in Australia have found that homemade face masks should be made from multiple layers of fabric to trap infectious droplets from the nose and mouth, that lead to the spread of the coronavirus.
The United States recorded 76,570 new cases and 1,225 deaths in last 24 hours. The country’s overall count crossed 40 lakh while the toll reached 1,44,305.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.54 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.31 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 87.59 lakh people have recovered so far.