Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He will be admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal, NDTV reported.

Chouhan appealed to all the people who came into contact with him to get tested and said that his close contacts have been placed under quarantine.

“I had been experiencing symptoms of Covid-19,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter. “My test results came out to be positive.”

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

Chouhan said that he will strictly follow all safety guidelines. “I will quarantine myself as the doctors have advised,” he said. “I appeal to the people to follow all precautions. Even being slightly careless would mean giving an invitation to the infection. I also took all measures to stay safe from the infection.” He assured the public that there was no need to panic about his health.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister added that he will try and continue to assess coronavirus management in the state through video-conferencing. Chouhan added that Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Health Minister Vishvas Sarang would chair the meeting that was scheduled to take place at his residence today.

Chouhan’s Cabinet colleagues took to Twitter to wish him good health. “I pray for Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s speedy recovery,” Mishra wrote. Jyotiraditya Scindia also wished Chouhan a speedy recovery.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 26,210 coronavirus cases and 791 deaths so far, according to data from the Union health ministry.