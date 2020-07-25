Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress would approach President Ram Nath Kovind or protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence if needed to convene an Assembly session amid the political crisis in the state, ANI reported.

The chief minister made the remarks while addressing the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, where the MLAs have been sequestered for about two weeks.“BJP conspiracy will not be allowed to succeed,” Gehlot added, according to NDTV. “We will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan if needed. If we have to picket at Rashtrapati Bhavan or even Prime Minister’s residence, we will give this.”

Gehlot asked the MLAs supporting him to maintain solidarity and stay strong, adding that they may have to stay in the hotel for at least 21 days more. “The majority is with us,” he said.

After this, Gehlot convened a meeting with his Cabinet. He is also expected to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra in the evening to give a fresh proposal to convene an Assembly session.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by Rajasthan President Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria will also meet the governor to discuss the coronavirus situation in the state, ANI reported.

Rajasthan: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting concludes at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/25VUmRK0LF — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

On Friday, the governor had said that the state government’s demand for an Assembly session on such short notice and without a clear reason was not justified since 21-day prior notice is required for the same. Mishra also raised six points regarding the state government’s demand for an Assembly session, according to a statement from his office. He said that the Congress government’s request did not mention the date from which the session has to begin and neither does it have the Cabinet’s approval.

He questioned why Congress wanted to convene an Assembly session to prove its majority when it claims it has the required numbers. Moreover, Mishra said the decision on the disqualification case of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs was still pending in court.

On Friday, Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs got partial relief from the Rajasthan High Court, which ordered maintenance of status quo on the disqualification notices issued by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to them. The court order put the disqualification procedure on hold. If Pilot and the other MLAs are disqualified, it will help the chief minister by bringing the majority mark down.

After the court order, the MLAs supporting Gehlot staged a protest on the lawns of Raj Bhawan. Amid the show of strength, Mishra assured them that he will soon convene an Assembly session for a trust vote.

Gehlot held another Cabinet meeting late on Friday, where the MLAs passed a resolution in favour of holding an Assembly session.

Before the political crisis erupted, the Congress had the backing of 125 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, including 107 of its own legislators. As many as 13 Independents and five MLAs from other parties support it. The majority mark in the Rajasthan Assembly is 101. The BJP has 72 legislators and has the support of three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLAs.