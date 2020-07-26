Coronavirus: Global count nears 1.6 crore, toll crosses 6.43 lakh
A total lockdown will be imposed in Tripura from 5 am on Monday 5 till 5 am on July 30.
The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1,59,84,384 while the toll has crossed 6.43 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 92 lakh people have recovered.
India reported 48,916 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its overall tally to 13,36,861. The toll rose by 757 to 31,358. More than 8.49 lakh people have recovered. Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus case count on Saturday surged beyond the two lakh-mark after 6,988 new coronavirus cases and 89 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 2,06,737, including 52,273 active cases, 1,51,055 recoveries and 3,409 deaths.
Live updates
8.15 am: Mexico’s health ministry registers 6,751 new cases and 729 deaths. With this, the country’s tally is now 3,85,036 cases and toll stands at 43,374.
8.14 am: China reports 46 new cases, says the health commission. Of the new infections, 22 were in the western region of Xinjiang, while 13 were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.
8.04 am: As many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru. “We could trace some of the positive patients with the help of the police but 3,338 are still untraceable,” says Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said. “Some of them provided wrong mobile number and address at the time of giving samples. They disappeared after getting positive results.”
7.39 am: Britain imposes a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain, reports Reuters. The country also recommends against all but essential travel to mainland Spain.
7.22 am: Brazil reports 51,147 new cases in the last 24 hours pushing the country’s infection tally to 23,94,513 while the toll from the disease has gone up to 86,449.
7.21 am: The United States registers 68,212 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally is now 41,74,437.
7.19 am: Florida passes New York as the US state with the second-highest number of total virus cases. While New York’s total count is 4,11,200 with 750 new cases, Florida’s tally is now reported 4,14,511 after 12,199 fresh infections.
7.16 am: The Uttar Pradesh government has removed Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Naresh Agarwal, reports The Indian Express. Agarwal has been replaced by Rajendra Prasad Singh. Lucknow has witnessed a steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks. On Saturday, the city recorded 429 cases.
7.06 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur asks people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5 to get rid of the coronavirus pandemic.
7.05 am: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un places the Kaesong city near the border with South Korea under total lockdown over fears of coronavirus, reports AP. He also declares a state of emergency.
7.03 am: Assam’s toll rises to 77 with a 65-year-old man succumbing to the infection. The state’s tally crosses the 31,000-mark with 1,165 fresh new cases, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
