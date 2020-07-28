United States biotechnology company Moderna and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer launched late-stage trials of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, Reuters reported. The trials will be conducted on 30,000 individuals each, and the companies hope to launch the first vaccines by the end of the year.

Both vaccine candidates rely on a new technology that allows for faster development and manufacturing than older vaccines, but this is yet to be tested.

The United States government is funding vaccine development for both companies. Moderna has received nearly $1 billion (Rs 7,483 crore) from the federal government. Pfizer has an agreement to sell vaccines for 5 crore people to the US government for around $2 billion (Rs 14,969 crore), if the trials are successful.

“Having a safe and effective vaccine distributed by the end of 2020 is a stretch goal, but it’s the right goal for the American people,” National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Monday in a press release announcing the start of Moderna’s Phase 3 trials. Moderna could have crores of doses ready if and when the vaccine is found to be safe and effective, Collins told reporters.

Top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said he was not worried about the Moderna-manufactured vaccine’s safety after seeing data from earlier, smaller trials. He added that he had briefed President Donald Trump about the trial. Fauci said the initial results of the Moderna trial could be out as early as November.

Moderna said the first shots were given in Savannah, Georgia, which is among over seven dozen trial sites for Covid-19 vaccines being manufactured in the United States, AP reported. “We’re optimistic, cautiously optimistic,” Moderna President Dr Stephen Hoge said.

More than 150 vaccine candidates are being tested around the world. The coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom may or may not be rolled out for public use by the end of the year. However, the Serum Institute of India has said that it hopes to launch the vaccine in the country by November itself.

Human trials of Covaxin, a candidate being manufactured in India, began last week.

The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1.64 crore while the toll has crossed 6.53 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 95.3 lakh people have recovered.

