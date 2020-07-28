A Rajasthan Cabinet meeting began in Jaipur on Tuesday to discuss the suggestions by Governor Kalraj Mishra for convening a session of the state Assembly, PTI reported. Mishra on Monday said that he would summon a state Assembly session if the government gives a 21-day notice to the legislators.

This was among three suggestions that the governor made while returning the files related to convening an Assembly session to the state’s Parliamentary Affairs department, seeking additional information from the Congress government.

Among his comments on the files, the governor asked if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wanted a floor test or confidence motion, as he had not mentioned it in the reasons given for reconvening the state Assembly. Gehlot had submitted a fresh proposal to Mishra on Sunday, in which he said the session should be convened to discuss bills, including one related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mishra made two other suggestions – the live broadcasting of the floor test if it takes place, and necessary precautions in seating arrangements in the Vidhan Sabha during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gehlot had requested Mishra to convene a session of the state Assembly earlier too. However, the governor had turned down the request, as it mentioned neither a date for the commencement of the session nor any reasons for it. The chief minister wanted the session to begin on July 31. Gehlot told reporters before his meeting with the governor on July 24 that Mishra was under pressure “from above” – a reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.

Gehlot, who had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, spoke to him on Monday, News18 reported. The Congress Legislature Party submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

CPI(M) to back Congress, Mayawati says her MLAs must oppose it

On Sunday, the Bahujan Samaj Party issued a whip to its six MLAs, who merged with Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the event of a floor test. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that if the MLAs do not vote against the Congress, their party membership will be cancelled, ANI reported.

She added that her party had waited for the right time to “teach Congress and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson”, and said the Bahujan Samaj Party could even move the Supreme Court. Mayawati said that Gehlot had “unconstitutionally” taken her legislators into his party, an act repeated from his last tenure from 2008 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the Congress of working with the BJP to destabilise the Left Front government in Kerala, The Hindu reported. However, Yechury added that the two legislators of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will vote for a confidence motion to “defeat the BJP’s machinations to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state”.

Yechury alleged that the BJP’s attempts to bring down state governments ruled by Opposition parties have intensified during the coronavirus pandemic. “We have seen how the BJP has engineered the governments in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now what they are doing in Rajasthan,” he said. Yechury also accused the Rajasthan governor of not acting as per his constitutional mandate to work on the basis of the advice of the Council of Ministers.

The Rajasthan crisis

The Congress government in Rajasthan has been on the brink of collapse ever since former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot rebelled against Gehlot and proceeded with a few MLAs to Delhi earlier this month. Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and as the Congress’ state unit chief on July 14. The next day, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators.

The notices were served after the MLAs defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings to resolve the political crisis in the state. However, the MLAs said that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session.

In filings before the Rajasthan High Court, the legislators sought to quash the notices, arguing that they had neither given up their membership of the House nor did their failure to attend two Congress meetings make them liable for disqualification on the ground of defection. They added that elected representatives of the people cannot be removed from his post on the whims and fancies of their party’s leadership.

On July 24, Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs got partial relief from the High Court, which ordered Joshi to maintain the status quo on the disqualification notices. The court order put the disqualification procedure on hold till the Supreme Court passed its verdict on the Speaker’s plea. However, Joshi withdrew his plea in the top court asking for intervention, minutes before the hearing was supposed to begin.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly – including the six Bahujan Samaj Party turncoats – following Pilot’s revolt. The majority mark in the 200-member House is 101.