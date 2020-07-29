The Centre on Wednesday announced the new National Education Policy and said that the focus will now be on the graded academic, administrative and financial autonomy of institutions. The government said it plans to achieve a gross enrollment ratio of 50% by 2035 and promote multi-disciplinary and inclusive education.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the new education policy that will replace the current one that was formulated in 1986. The last modifications to the existing national education policy was made in 1992.

The changes were announced by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare at a press briefing.

The Centre announced that there will now be a single regulator for higher education in the country. “As of today, we have the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education,” Khare said at the briefing. “There will now be one regulator for higher education which will be based on a transparent self-disclosure online system. The system of team inspections will be done away with.”

The government also announced that courses at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels will be designed in a way as to encourage multi-disciplinary learning. MPhil will not be required for students who wish to pursue research. The government said that regional languages will be used for online learning.

The Centre also said that it will regulate fees and increase investment in the education sector – up to 6% of the gross domestic product.

The government also announced that the Ministry of Human Resource Development will now be knows as the Ministry of Education.

School learning reforms

The Centre said that the new education policy will focus on reducing the course burden on school students to allow activity-based learning. It proposes that students be taught life skills along with their mandatory subjects. It will also focus on increasing the use of technology for learning.

It will break down school learning to the 5+3+3+4 format. The first five years in school will be the foundation stage. The next three years will make up the preparatory stage (classes 3 to 5). Classes 6 to 8 will be the middle stage and 9 to 12 will be the secondary stage. Students will be allowed to take up courses across disciplines.